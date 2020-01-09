Mountaineers top Kansas, extend unbeaten streak

The winning streak has reached eight games for No. 19 WVU women’s basketball after a 68-49 win at Kansas Wednesday night.

Senior Tynice Martin paced the Mountaineers (12-1, 2-0) with a game-high 23 points in the winning effort, while redshirt junior guard Kysre Gondrezick followed up a career outing at Kansas State by chipping in 21 points against the Jayhawks.

The Mountaineers pulled away in the fourth quarter during a critical sequence. After the Jayhawks cut the West Virginia lead to seven with 8:03 to play, WVU rattled off a 14-0 run to seize complete command of the contest.

After a successful two-game road trip to open Big 12 Conference play, WVU will return home for a pair of contests. Its next matchup is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. vs. Texas.