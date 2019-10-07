Mountaineers move to 3-1 after holding on against Kansas

Neal Brown and the West Virginia Mountaineers are now 3-1 after defeating the Kansas Jayhawks on the road, 29-24.

The Mountaineers set the tone with their opening drive, taking the Jayhawks 71 yards in 13 plays. Kennedy McKoy was the first player to find the end zone on a 3-yard rush.

McKoy would prove to be the Mountaineers’ top target against the Jayhawks, totaling 117 all-purpose yards and 2 touchdowns.

Carter Stanley and the Jayhawk offense wouldn’t wait to respond. As they got possession in the beginning of the second quarter, it took them just three plays to move into WVU territory. It took a 28-yard pass from Stanley to Kwamie Lassiter to tie the game up at 7.

West Virginia was able to sneak back into the lead before halftime with an Evan Staley field goal from 37 yards, taking a 10-7 lead into the locker room.

The Mountaineers built on their improved running game, this week rushing for 202 yards. McKoy would lead the way with 73 yards, with Leddie Brown contributing 70 himself.

After not contributing in the NC State victory, Martell Pettaway loudly made his return to the lineup with a pair of touchdowns — the first of which would come in the beginning of the third quarter.

Even though the lead was firmly in favor of WVU, Kansas wouldn’t quit fighting. With just over 4 minutes to go in the third quarter, Stanley would find Andrew Parchment for 75 yards on the opening play of a drive, giving KU a touchdown to bring them within three points.

West Virginia answered, scoring the next 10 points off the feet of Staley and Pettaway.

As the clock wound down in the fourth quarter, West Virginia would be forced to punt. This left Kansas with 32 seconds left on the clock and no timeouts to mount a game-winning drive — which would not succeed.

Despite the loss, Stanley had a great game — contributing 275 yards, 3 touchdowns and a pick in the Kansas effort.

West Virginia quarterback Austin Kendall put together an efficient game as well — 25-of-37 for 202 yards. But the story, once again, comes with the running game — after putting up historically-low numbers in the first two weeks, WVU’s rushing corps pooled together a season-high 192 yards on the game.

The Mountaineers have a bye week next week, after which they will play at home against the No. 12 Texas Longhorns.