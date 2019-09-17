Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 2

Week 2 in the NFL was interesting to say the least. The main thing that came out of week 2 were the injuries to Drew Brees and Ben Roethlisberger.

Both quarterbacks suffered major injuries in the first half of their respective games with Brees injuring his thumb on his throwing hand and Roethlisberger injuring his right elbow. Neither quarterback returned to the game and the Saints and Steelers both lost.

It was announced Monday morning that Brees will have surgery on his thumb and could miss as much as six weeks. Roethlisberger will have surgery on his elbow and will miss the rest of the season, leaving the 0-2 Steelers with second year quarterback Mason Rudolph under center.

Many teams that looked like true contenders following week one suffered questionable losses. These teams include the Eagles who lost on Sunday Night Football to Atlanta, the Saints getting blown out in LA against the Rams, and the Chargers losing in Detroit 13-10 to the Lions.

However, one team that looked dominant following their Sunday Night Football beatdown against the Steelers remained so on Sunday afternoon. The Patriots have now scored 76 points through two games as they shutout the Dolphins 43-0 in South Beach.

Defensive Player of the Week

There were not many stellar performances from former Mountaineers this week, but some shined bright under the NFL lights. The defensive player of the week goes to Oakland Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley. Worley recorded seven total tackles and one fumble recovery in the Raiders 28-10 loss to Kansas City.

Offensive Player of the Week

The offensive player of the week was Wendell Smallwood. The Washington Redskins running back recorded one carry for four yards and two receptions for nine yards.

Surprise of the Week

The surprise performance of the week goes to Los Angeles Chargers safety Kyzir White. The former Mountaineer safety recorded seven total tackles. This comes after his nine-tackle performance in week one.

The only other former Mountaineers to record stats in week two were safety Karl Joseph with three total tackles and one tackle for loss. Eagles cornerback Rasul Douglas recorded two tackles and one pass deflection.

Next week in the NFL features some very intriguing match-ups. The Texans (1-1) travel to Los Angeles to battle with the Chargers (1-1), the Seahawks (2-0) host the New Orleans Saints (1-1), and the best game of the weekend will be in Kansas City as Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs (2-0) host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (2-0).