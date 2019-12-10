Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 14

As the NFL season rolls through December, many teams are beginning to take postseason form. Many of these teams have already clinched their respective divisions and some are on the cusp of doing so.

So far, only two division champions have been named with three total playoff spots taken out of the 16. The Kansas City Chiefs secured their fourth straight division title with an incredible 23-16 victory in Foxborough against the New England Patriots.

The loss not only closed the gap for the Buffalo Bills, but it also ended the Patriots’ 21-game home win streak. However, the Bills are still one game back after losing to the Baltimore Ravens Sunday afternoon.

The Ravens grabbed a playoff spot in their victory over Buffalo and they could also win the AFC north as early as next week with a victory or a loss by the Pittsburgh Steelers. The New Orleans Saints are the only other team to win their division title so far in 2019.

Despite losing on a last-second field goal to the San Francisco 49ers, the Saints will still roll into the playoffs as NFC South champions.

The Pittsburgh Steelers remain in the playoffs as the No. 6 seed after an impressive defensive victory over the Arizona Cardinals Sunday evening. The Steeler defense intercepted rookie quarterback Kyler Murray three times and sacked him five times in a 23-17 win in Phoenix.

Up next, Pittsburgh faces Buffalo on Sunday Night Football in the Steel City with the opportunity to take the No. 5 seed away from the Bills.

The AFC South is getting closer and closer with the Tennessee Titans on a four-game win streak. The Texans lost surprisingly, 38-24 at home against the sub .500 Broncos. In the final three weeks of the regular season, the Titans and Texans meet twice.

The NFC East is shaping up to be one of the worst divisions in the history of the NFL. The leaders are the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles, who are both 6-7 overall.

Dallas lost on Thursday night to the Chicago Bears while the Eagles ended their three-game losing streak with an overtime win against the New York Giants. Only one team has the potential to finish with a winning record as the two squads meet in week 16 to potentially decide the division title.

Now, here are the former Mountaineers who had the biggest impact for their teams over the weekend.

Defensive Player of the Week

NICK KWIATKOSKI (Chicago Bears LB): After being named Surprise Player of the Week in his last time out, Kwiatkoski had an impactful performance in the Bears’ victory over Dallas. Kwiatkoski finished the game with 10 total tackles to lead the defense for Chicago.

Offensive Player of the Week

No former Mountaineers recorded any substantial offensive stats.

Surprise Player of the Week

DARYL WORLEY (Oakland Raiders CB): Worley has had an impressive 2019 campaign and he continued it on Sunday. In 42-21 loss, Worley finished second on the team with 8 total tackles and 1 pass deflection.