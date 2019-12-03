Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 13

There is only one month in the NFL regular season with the playoff field slowly getting set in place. The Baltimore Ravens have won yet again as they are on an eight-game winning streak after defeating the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, 20-17.

Lamar Jackson didn’t have a statistically dominate performance, but he did just enough to get the Ravens to 10-2. The victory pushed Baltimore into the No. 1 spot in the AFC playoffs.

New England lost on Sunday night football to raise serious concerns about Tom Brady and the offense’s capability. Brady had a good night, but his completion percentage was the main concern. Brady finished 24/47 for 326 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

The Texans have won two straight and four of their last five to further take control in the AFC south.

Just two weeks after one of the most incredible brawls in an NFL game, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns battled it out in the Steel City on the first day of December. Cleveland jumped out to an early 10-0 lead, but Devlin “Duck” Hodges took control for the Steelers in his second career start at quarterback.

Hodges finished the game 14/21 with 212 yards and 1 touchdown and an interception as the Steelers won their second in a row to be 7-5 overall and the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoffs.

The Chicago Bears are 6-6 as they are .500 for the first since October with a 24-20 victory over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. The woes continued for the Cowboys as they are on a two-game losing streak after dropping their Thanksgiving game against the Buffalo Bills in Dallas.

The New Orleans Saints became the first team in the league to clinch their division this season. The Saints finished off the Flacons, 26-18, to avenge the loss they suffered to Atlanta last month.

Tennessee won yet again as they have won three straight to be right behind the Steelers for the second wild card spot. The Titans are 5-1 since benching Marcus Mariota for Ryan Tannehill.

After Dallas lost on Thursday, the Philadelphia Eagles had the opportunity to take first place in the NFC east. In order to that, the Eagles needed to defeat the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The Eagles ended up blowing a 14-point second half lead to reward the Dolphins with their third win of the season.

For now, the Cowboys remain in first at 6-6 while the Eagles are sitting at 5-7 overall in second place.

Now, here are the former Mountaineers who had the biggest impact for their teams over the weekend.

Defensive Player of the Week

BRUCE IRVIN: Irvin finished with 3 total tackles, 1 sack, and 1 tackle for loss in a 29-21 loss to the Washington Redskins.

Offensive Player of the Week

TAVON AUSTIN: Austin recorded 2 receptions for 22 yards in the Cowboys loss.

Surprise Player of the Week

NICK KWIATKOSKI: Kwiatkoski finished second on the Bears with 8 total tackles on Thanksgiving. He also recorded 1 tackle for loss and a pass deflection.