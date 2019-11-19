Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 11

Lamar Jackson might have just won himself the NFL MVP trophy after his performance on Sunday. Jackson led the Ravens over the Houston Texans in dominating fashion, 41-7.

Jackson wowed viewers once again as he went 17/24 for 222 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran the ball nine times for 86 yards. The Ravens are running away with the AFC North as they are now 8-2 overall with a three-game lead over the Steelers.

Pittsburgh participated in one of the craziest brawls in NFL history on Thursday night. Myles Garrett tackled Mason Rudolph in the final seconds of the game and then took off his helmet. Garrett subsequently “attacked” Rudolph with his own helmet, hitting him in the head.

The incident led Garrett to be suspended for the remainder of the season, Pittsburgh center Maurkice Pouncey to be suspended for three games, and Browns defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi to be suspended for one game.

That wasn’t the only bad thing to happen to the Steelers as they struggled to find a rhythm offensively with running back James Connor reaggravating his shoulder injury, Juju Smith-Schuster suffering a concussion early in the first half, and Diontae Johnson suffering a concussion.

The Browns eventually won the game, 21-7, to get their first win over Pittsburgh since 2014.

The New Orleans Saints bounced back from an embarrassing loss a week ago with a win against Tampa Bay. The Falcons won their second game in a row after defeating the Panthers, 29-3.

In a rematch of Super Bowl 52, the Patriots got their revenge with a 17-10 victory in Philadelphia. Carson Wentz struggled throughout the evening, going 20/40 for 214 yards and a touchdown. New England still leads in the AFC East by two games after the Bills won against the Dolphins on Sunday.

Cincinnati is still searching for its first victory of the year after losing 17-10 the Raiders to drop to 0-10. The Bears struggles continued on Sunday with a 17-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The Bears have now lost five of their last six.

After starting the season 2-2, the Vikings have won six of their last seven to be one game behind the Green Bay Packers for the lead in the NFC North. Kirk Cousins led a 20-point comeback against Denver on Sunday as he went 29/35 for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

Now, here are the former Mountaineers who had the biggest impact for their teams over the weekend.

Defensive Player of the Week

NAJEE GOODE: Goode has had an up and down 2019 season, but he has continuously made the most of his opportunities. Goode finished with five total tackles in a 33-13 loss for Jacksonville on Sunday. The Jaguars have now lost two straight despite Nick Foles returning under center for the first time since the season opener.

Offensive Player of the Week

WENDELL SMALLWOOD: Smallwood has not had many opportunities as he is a part of a very talented group of running backs with Adrian Peterson and Derrius Guice. Smallwood recorded one reception for 11 yards in the Redskins disappointing defeat to the New York Jets.

Surprise Player of the Week

BRUCE IRVIN: Irvin’s stats were not incredible, but he did make his presence felt on the field against the Atlanta Falcons. Irvin finished the game with just two total tackles, but he recorded three quarterback hits in the loss.