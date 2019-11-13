Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 10

After ten weeks, here is where things stand in the NFL playoff picture. New England and Baltimore are the top two teams in the AFC with the Ravens coming off a dominating, 49-13 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Quarterback, Lamar Jackson has propelled himself into the lead in the MVP race after a spectacular performance against the winless Bengals. Jackson went 15/17 for 223 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also rushed seven times for 65 yards and a touchdown.

The Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs are No. 3 and No. 4 as they lead their respective divisions. Patrick Mahomes returned for Kansas City on Sunday and performed well, going 36/50 for 446 yards and 3 touchdowns. However, the Chiefs were unable to avoid the upset in Nashville as they lost, 35-32 to the Titans.

Buffalo holds the No. 5 seed despite losing to the Browns in Cleveland, 19-16. Surprisingly, the Pittsburgh Steelers sit at the sixth spot. Pittsburgh has rattled off four straight wins, including Sunday’s victory over the Los Angeles Rams to get above .500 for the first time this season.

Up next, the Steelers travel to Cleveland to face the Browns for the first time this season on Thursday night football.

In the NFC, the 49ers are no longer undefeated after losing 27-24 in overtime to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. San Francisco remains the No. 1 seed with an 8-1 record. Green Bay is right behind them after defeating the Panthers, 24-16 in the snow on Sunday afternoon.

New Orleans suffered one of the biggest upsets of the season with a loss at home to the Falcons. Atlanta had one win going into the weekend but emerged victorious after sacking Drew Brees six times en route to a 26-9 blowout. The Saints are currently the No. 3 seed with a 7-2 record.

Dallas sits at No. 4 after losing on Sunday Night Football, 28-24 to the visiting Vikings. Seattle is the No. 5 seed, and Minnesota is the No. 6 seed.

Now, here are the former Mountaineers that had the biggest impacts for their teams over the weekend:

Defensive Player of the Week

NICK KWIATKOSKI: Kwiatkoski had a career performance against the Lions on Sunday. He finished second on the team with 10 total tackles, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss, and an interception. The interception set up a 25-yard touchdown drive for Chicago early in the third quarter.

KARL JOSEPH: Joseph had another fantastic performance for the Raiders on Thursday night as he finished with 6 total tackles and 1 tackle for loss. He also sealed the victory with an interception off Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers to get the Raiders their second victory in a row.

Offensive Player of the Week

TAVON AUSTIN: Austin only recorded one statistic for the Cowboys with one rush for 7 yards.

Surprise Player of the Week

DAVID LONG: Long hadn’t played much going into Sunday’s game against Kansas City, but he sure stepped up. Long finished the game fourth on the team with 8 total tackles and 1 tackle for loss. Long’s biggest play of the afternoon was a forced fumble in the second quarter. After Long punched the ball out, his teammate Rashaan Evans scooped up the loose ball and scored a 53-yard touchdown.