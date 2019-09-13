Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 1 recap

The West Virginia football program was represented by 20 former players this weekend in the first week of the 2019-20 NFL season.

The first Mountaineer to step on the field in the NFL regular season was fourth year linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, who did not record any stats in the Bears loss against NFC North rival Green Bay on Thursday night football.

The top performer of the weekend was safety Kyzir White for the Los Angeles Chargers with nine total tackles. Safety Karl Joseph of the Oakland Raiders also had a fantastic game Monday night with seven total tackles and one tackle for loss in the Raiders victory.

Rasul Douglas of the Philadelphia Eagles had three tackles and one pass deflection in a 32-27 victory over the Washington Redskins. Najee Goode performed well for the Jacksonville Jaguars with three tackles.

Tavon Austin had a quiet afternoon in Dallas as he only recorded one reception for eight yards in the Cowboys 35-17 victory over the New York Giants. The final Mountaineer to record any stats on the opening weekend of the NFL was cornerback Daryl Worley. Worley contributed with two tackles for the Raiders on Monday night.

Rookies Will Grier, David Sills V, Gary Jennings Jr., David Long, Trevon Wesco, and Yodny Cajuste did not record any stats in their season openers.

Other former Mountaineers representing WVU over the weekend were guard Quinton Spain (Bills), guard/tackle Adam Pankey (Titans), running back Wendell Smallwood (Redskins), quarterback Geno Smith (Seahawks), guard Mark Glowinski (Colts), linebacker/defensive end Bruce Irvin (Panthers), and wide receiver Shelton Gibson (Browns).