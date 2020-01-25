Missouri at No. 14 West Virginia: TV/stream info, The Bob Huggins Show and more

The 14th-ranked West Virginia Mountaineers (14-2, 3-1 Big 12) are taking a quick break from Big 12 play to face SEC opponent Missouri (9-9, 1-5 SEC) at the WVU Coliseum in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The matchup tips off at noon ET. and will be broadcast on ESPN.

Tip the weekend off with The Bob Huggins Show!

Tony Caridi sits down with Coach Huggins to get his thoughts on the Mountaineers’ first several conference games as the team sits at 4-2 so far in the Big 12. Huggins will give the inside scoop on what goes on when the cameras are off, as well as the scouting report and game plan for Mizzou.

Plus, Warren Baker stops by the show to give his thoughts on the Mountaineers so far in Big 12 play in “Courtside with Bake.”

Who’s favored?

Lines haven’t been released for this matchup yet, but West Virginia is an 89.6-percent favorite to win according to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index.

So far this year, West Virginia is 11-7 against the spread, with a 6-1 mark in their last seven games. Mizzou is 8-9-1 on the season, with a 1-5 mark in their last six.

Where to watch

This contest tips off on ESPN on Saturday at noon ET. The game can also be streamed on the WatchESPN app.

Listening on the radio? Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs will have the call on the Mountaineer Sports Network by Learfield IMG. West Virginia Illustrated will also have updates from the WVU Coliseum on our live game log as well as on social media.