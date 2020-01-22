Macke’s Moment: Walk-on’s 3-pointer vs. Texas goes viral

You’ve surely seen the highlight by now: Spencer Macke’s 3-pointer vs. Texas was a shot that caught the attention of college basketball fans around the nation.

The walk-on freshman from Kentucky put the finishing touches on West Virginia’s dominant, 97-59 victory over the Longhorns Monday night at the WVU Coliseum.

After the shot, the Coliseum erupted. Macke’s first collegiate field goal led to enthusiastic celebrations on the bench, in the student section and even caused head coach Bob Huggins to chuckle.

“It felt great,” Macke said after the game. “I loved it.”

Macke’s teammates later carried him off the court as fans sang “Country Roads.” According to his teammates, Macke is more than just a heartwarming walk-on story — he has also earned their respect.

“I wanna get him in the game more, and if we play like we did tonight, he’ll get plenty more minutes, and I’m glad he got to see he ball go through the hoop finally,” said senior guard Jermaine Haley.

Macke’s shot quickly went viral on social media. Our highlight of the play had amassed more than 110,000 views on Twitter alone less than 24 hours after the game.

A walk-on 3, a grin from Huggs, a celebration for the ages.



Spencer Macke makes the final triple for @WVUhoops vs. Texas, and then is carried off the court as fans sing Country Roads. pic.twitter.com/l0cZCUwblv — Nick Farrell (@ByNickFarrell) January 21, 2020

ESPN’s SportsCenter also featured the play multiple times Monday and Tuesday, including during “The Best Thing I Saw Today” in primetime with Scott Van Pelt:

Macke’s hometown news station, FOX19 in Cincinnati, also picked up the play:

If you make Bob Huggins smile, you're all-time.

If they carry you off the court, you're a legend.



West Virginia walk-on @Smacke1313 is walked-off the court by his teammates. It made the news in his hometown. pic.twitter.com/SyXIbeAefM — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 21, 2020

West Virginia’s Big 12 schedule takes a brief pause this weekend as the Mountaineers welcome Missouri to Morgantown in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.