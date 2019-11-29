LIVE GAME LOG: West Virginia (4-7, 2-6 Big 12) at TCU (5-6, 3-5 Big 12)

West Virginia’s season finale against TCU is soon to begin at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. The Mountaineers are hoping to finish their season on a high note, while the Horned Frogs are hoping to capitalize on their last shot at a bowl bid.

Be sure to check back here as we will have live updates as the game unfolds.

2ND QUARTER

0:31: Kennedy McKoy gets the Mountaineer motor going, chipping in 25 all-purpose yards as WVU moves down the field — but Doege throws deep into double coverage and TCU’s Ar’Darius Washington high-points it for the pick. TCU will run the clock out for halftime.

4:13: TCU goes three-and-out, and the Mountaineers will start on their own 29.

FIELD GOAL WEST VIRGINIA (WVU 10, TCU 10 — 5:18): The Mountaineers put together their longest drive of the game so far (10 plays, 52 yards), but they can’t get more than 3 points. Evan Staley ties it up from 40 yards.

FIELD GOAL TCU (TCU 10, WVU 7 — 9:49): Jonathan Song caps off long Horned Frog drive with a 30-yard field goal. TCU is aided down the field by some Mountaineer penalties, including a late hit out of bounds from Exree Loe.

Keith Washington is done for the day, as he’s going through concussion protocol. He finishes his WVU career with 6 interceptions.

1ST QUARTER

END 1Q: The game is tied at 7 as the clock winds down. TCU has possession to start the second quarter.

2:29: The Mountaineer defense tightens up and forces Max Duggan and the Horned Frogs to punt. WVU gets it on their own 19.

4:37: Jarret Doege throws his first interception as WVU’s starter on 2nd down.

TOUCHDOWN TCU (WVU 7, TCU 7 — 5:16): TCU’s Taye Barber goes off to the races on a 64-yard rush to put the Frogs in the red zone. A few handoffs later, Seno Olonilua punches it in for 6 points.

7:28: West Virginia goes three-and-out to follow it up. TCU takes over on their own 25.

9:01: The Mountaineers force TCU to go three-and-out, although the Horned Frog offense gets 7 yards on the drive. WVU takes over on their own 23.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (WVU 7, TCU 0 — 10:40): Well, that was fast. Tykee Smith gets an early takeaway for the Mountaineers, and the offense quickly turns it into a touchdown with a Jarret Doege pass to Leddie Brown.

West Virginia has won the coin toss. They defer, and TCU will receive.

No Bryce Wheaton today for #WVU. Out with a foot injury. — Nick Farrell (@ByNickFarrell) November 29, 2019

Will George Campbell add to his touchdown count in his final game as a Mountaineer?



We’ll find out soon enough. #WVU vs. TCU kicks at 4:15. pic.twitter.com/FDMWr96cNt — Anjelica Trinone (@AnjelicaTrinone) November 29, 2019

One more sendoff for the seniors. 💪 pic.twitter.com/UWpGEzEtXG — WV Illustrated (@wvillustrated) November 29, 2019