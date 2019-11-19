LIVE GAME LOG: Northern Colorado (2-2) at West Virginia (2-0)

The Mountaineers are looking to get to 3-0 for the first time since 2016 when they face the Northern Colorado Bears at home.

Be sure to check back here for live updates as the game unfolds!

2ND HALF

6:30: (WVU 54, UNCO 52): A 14-2 Northern Colorado run now has the Bears within a bucket. Hume and Tre’Shon Smoots have been huge for the Bears, both chipping in 6 points in the half.

11:45 (WVU 52, UNCO 38): At the media timeout, Jermaine Haley is just one rebound away from another double-double (he currently has 13 points and 9 rebounds).

15:41 (WVU 49, UNCO 37): Derek Culver checks in for the first time this game.

15:40 (WVU 47, UNCO 37): Bob Huggins calls timeout after the Mountaineers give up a wide open dunk at the rim.

16:52 (WVU 44, UNCO 34): A sloppy half to start out of the break. 3 turnovers already between the two teams, along with a couple of fouls. WVU holds the majority of those TOs.

1ST HALF

The Mountaineers have a 40-30 lead over Northern Colorado at the break.



Jermaine Haley leads everyone with 8 points and 5 boards. 🏀 pic.twitter.com/AlUQqzSECa — WV Illustrated (@wvillustrated) November 19, 2019

HALF: UNCO’s Bodie Hume makes a deep three with a hand in his face to beat the buzzer. West Virginia still has the lead at the half, 40-30.

0:53 (WVU 37, UNCO 25): Emmitt Matthews hits the deck hard, favoring one of his legs. Fortunately, he gets up on his own power and attempts to walk it off — it appears he will stay in the game and head to the free throw line.

After Matthews makes 1 of 2, Chase Harler checks in to the game in his place.

3:33 (WVU 33, UNCO 23): Just like that, the Bears have gotten their stroke. They’ve made their last three shots while also being perfect from the stripe so far.

5:14 (WVU 30, UNCO 18): The Bears just made their first field goal in 10 attempts, although the Mountaineers are in the middle of their own scoring drought, which is now at 2:30. It should also be noted that Derek Culver has yet to make an appearance.

7:44: West Virginia scoring leaders: Haley (7 points), Sherman (6), Jordan McCabe (4). Northern Colorado’s scorers so far: Trent Harris (6 points), Sam Masten (4) and Matt Johnson (3). Haley also leads all rebounders with 4.

8:07 (WVU 28, UNCO 13): Jermaine Haley, Deuce McBride and Chase Harler have all contributed to the Mountaineers’ 8-0 run. West Virginia has also dominated the boards, out-rebounding the Bears 14-6.

11:58 (WVU 20, UNCO 13): The Mountaineers have already gotten a significant contribution from Taz Sherman, who has made both of his three-pointers.

15:50 (WVU 8, UNCO 3): WVU has gotten off to a hot shooting start, making 3 of their first 4 attempts. Emmitt Matthews and Jermaine Haley have both already made three-pointers, with the other two points coming from Tshiebwe in the paint. WVU’s defense is also starting strong, forcing 3 turnovers already, with 5 points coming from them.

19:16: Oscar Tshiebwe scores the first bucket of the game with a turnaround jump hook.

Northern Colorado wins the tip, and we are underway.

Starters for West Virginia:

Jordan McCabe

Taz Sherman

Jermaine Haley

Emmitt Matthews Jr.

Oscar Tshiebwe

Starters for UNCO: