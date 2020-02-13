FINAL: No. 3 Kansas defeats No. 14 West Virginia, 58-49

The No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks have made their annual trip to Morgantown to face the 14th-ranked West Virginia Mountaineers at the WVU Coliseum. This is the second meeting between the two teams after the Mountaineers fell to the Jayhawks in Lawrence, 60-53. The action gets underway at 7 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

This game log will have updates as the game unfolds, so be sure to check back right here.

FULL PREVIEW: Limiting penetration is key to victory over No. 3 Kansas, Mountaineers say

2nd half:

FINAL: Kansas holds on to win it over West Virginia, 58-49.

1:18 (KU 56, WVU 49): Bob Huggins calls timeout as his team has possession. WVU has officially begun their late-game fouling to extend the clock, with Marcus Garrett missing the front-end of the Jayhawks’ one-and-one.

3:40 (KU 54, WVU 49): A series of 7 turnovers in five minutes for West Virginia has allowed the Jayhawks to take the lead in the homestretch. Also, while the Mountaineers have continued their shooting woes from the first half, Kansas has made 50 percent of theirs in the second half to help them take the lead. This includes a trio of three-pointers, all of which have seemed to come at the perfect time for KU. Also, Oscar Tshiebwe has picked up his fourth foul.

7:52 (KU 43, WVU 46): While both teams are primarily attacking inside, Kansas sunk two three pointers on their end to chip away at the WVU lead. 50 points between the two teams have been scored in the paint (28 for Kansas and 22 for WVU), with an additional 12 coming from the free throw line (6 each). With the physicality of this contest, it’s a wonder how there haven’t been more trips to the line — regardless, it’s playing to the strengths of both teams.

11:46 (KU 36, WVU 41): A pair of KU layups cuts into the Mountaineer lead, but the momentum is abruptly halted after Azubuike picks up his third foul. Both he and David McCormack — KU’s top bigs — have three fouls, while only Tshiebwe has as many for WVU.

13:28 (KU 32, WVU 41): West Virginia gets up 9 points after Deuce McBride hits his signature jumpshot from the elbow, causing Bill Self to call a timeout. Once again, the crowd is strongly behind the Mountaineers.

15:52 (KU 32, WVU 36): After a three straight quick buckets by Kansas, the Mountaineers make up for it with three straight of their own. Devon Dotson cut right back into the lead with two free throws before the media timeout.

West Virginia first half scorers: Tshiebwe (12); McCabe (5); Harler, McBride, Matthews (3); Culver, Haley (2)

Kansas first half scorers: Agbaji (5); Garrett, McCormack, Dotson (4); Moss (3); Braun, Azubuike (2)

1st half:

HALF: West Virginia 30, Kansas 24. A turnover on the offensive end leads to a deep heave from KU’s Marcus Garrett, which misses wide.

:25.4 (KU 24, WVU 30): West Virginia calls timeout as Ochai Agbaji is at the line taking free throws. After he finishes at the stripe, the Mountaineers will likely look to get just one more bucket before half.

4:27 (KU 21, WVU 25): Oscar Tshiebwe is once again in double figures before halftime against the Jayhawks, with 10 points and 4 rebounds logged so far. The rest of the team is struggling from the floor, making just 30 percent of their shots not including Tshiebwe’s. The Mountaineers are winning the rebound battle as well, grabbing 15 to KU’s 6.

7:37 (KU 17, WVU 20): Oscar Tshiebwe is called for his first foul right ahead of the under-8 timeout. His matchup, Udoka Azubuike, has taken the bench early with 2 of his own. The Mountaineers are also in a drought at the moment, missing their last 6 shots. They’re still ahead by Kansas’s 4 turnovers over the last nearly 5 minutes.

10:25 (KU 14, WVU 20): After WVU is called for a shot clock violation, the officials overturn that call to give the Mountaineers another possession. Deuce McBride drills a three-pointer then forces a steal on the other end, leading to a Derek Culver post hook. WVU has the crowd behind them in full force.

11:18 (KU 14, WVU 15): The Mountaineers are slightly ahead in this grind-it-out game so far, but turnovers have given KU some easy scoring opportunities. At the same time, WVU has created extra chances for themselves with some steals, so it is going both ways early in that department.

15:42 (KU 6, WVU 6): It’s all even at the first official timeout, with both teams attacking the rim hard. Kansas is trying to set their offense up, but West Virginia is sticking to their word and trying to run as much as possible. Six different players have scored the six field goals between the two squads.

The opening tip goes to Kansas, and we are underway.

WVU starters:

Jordan McCabe

Jermaine Haley

Emmitt Matthews Jr.

Derek Culver

Oscar Tshiebwe

KU starters:

Marcus Garrett

Devon Dotson

Christian Braun

Ochai Agbaji

Udoka Azubuike

West Virginia's success over Kansas at the Coliseum has Bob Huggins thinking there's a budding rivalry between the two teams. Do you agree? 🏀 pic.twitter.com/kmR15ffsVT — WV Illustrated (@wvillustrated) February 12, 2020