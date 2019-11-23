LIVE GAME LOG: Boston University at West Virginia

The West Virginia Mountaineers are looking to get to 4-0 with a victory over the Boston University Terriers. This game log will have score updates, stats and analysis throughout the game, so be sure to check back as the action unfolds!

2ND HALF:

17:53 (WVU 44, BU 23): West Virginia starts off perfectly on the offensive end, making all 4 of their shots. Tshiebwe has already chipped in 4 points for the half, while Haley and Derek Culver both have 2. The fast start forces the Terriers to burn an early timeout.

1ST HALF:

HALF: West Virginia 36, Boston Univ. 23: The Mountaineers are taking their 13-point lead to the locker room,

1:50 (WVU 33, BU 18): WVU has gotten their groove back. Haley and Matthews make a push and get the Mountaineers on a 6-0 run.

3:38 (WVU 26, BU 16): West Virginia has gone cold, making just one of their last 9 buckets. The Terriers are making up a little ground, but WVU is still in control

7:48 (WVU 23, BU 11): Walter Whyte is knocking. He’s starting to find his jump shot after nailing two three-pointers in a row.

11:05 (WVU 20, BU 5): Boston gets their first points on the board off a wide-open dunk by Max Mahoney and a three-pointer from Andrew Petcash. The Mountaineers are still ahead as they extend their lead via an and-one from Chase Harler. Gabe Osabuohien also checks in for the first time as a Mountaineer.

15:39 (WVU 11, BU 0): Tshiebwe throws in another three points to bump the lead up to 11-0 at the under-16 media timeout. The Mountaineers already have a big lead on the glass, grabbing 7 rebounds to the Terriers’ 2.

16:36: A fast 8-0 start for West Virginia gets forces Boston to call a timeout early. Oscar Tshiebwe are spearheading the operation so far, each making both of their field goals to split the scoring total.

West Virginia wins the tip. We’re off.

West Virginia’s starters:

Jordan McCabe

Jermaine Haley

Emmitt Matthews Jr.

Derek Culver

Oscar Tshiebwe

Boston U’s starters: