MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University freshmen safety Tykee Smith was named to the Football Writers’ Association of America (FWAA)-Shawn Alexander Freshman All-America Team as announced by the organization.

Smith, an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention performer, played in all 12 games and started in eight as a true freshman during the 2019 season. He was the Mountaineers’ fifth-leading tackler with 53, including 36 unassisted tackles, one sack, 2.5 tackles for loss and four pass breakups. Smith was second on the team in interceptions with two, returning one 19 yards for a touchdown against Iowa State. His long return of the season went for 39 yards at TCU on the opening drive of the game.