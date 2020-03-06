LISTEN: Huggins discusses ISU road trip, latest bracket projections

After dropping six of its last seven games, Bob Huggins says the task at hand is straightforward for WVU. The Mountaineers need to win down the stretch.

“We need to win for a lot of reasons,” Huggins said Monday on his conference call with reporters.

West Virginia’s recent slump has caused it to free fall in a number of rankings and drop drastically in bracket projections. The Mountaineers are also in danger of a bottom-four finish in the Big 12 Conference, meaning they’d play in a first round game in Kansas City and have to win four times in four days to claim a conference tournament title.

Huggins said his players know what’s on the line in this final week of the regular season, and he believes the Mountaineers have already done enough to guarantee a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

West Virginia returns to action Tuesday at 9 p.m. at Iowa State. Listen to Huggins’ conference call with the media at the top of this page.