Koenning issues statement: “I want to offer my sincere apology”

West Virginia Defensive Coordinator Vic Koenning issued an apology Wednesday evening, one day after being placed on administrative leave after allegations surfaced that he made insensitive comments to players during practices and team meetings.

In the statement, which was posted on his Twitter account, Koenning acknowledges the allegations, and offers an apology to safety Kerry Martin, who stated the concerns on Twitter, as well as “the entire WVU Family.”

“I never intended anything I said or did to offend or be insensitive. But KJ’s Tweet reminded me that sometimes intent is not always clearly communicated,” Koenning said. “I’ve devoted the last 30 plus years of my life to serving young men through coaching. I’ve always tried to see things from the perspective of others.”

With time to reflect, some thoughts from my heart. pic.twitter.com/paRgbeVJK3 — Vic Koenning (@CoachVic_WVU) June 24, 2020

Koenning was placed on administrative leave on Tuesday, and Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said a thorough investigation will look into Martin’s allegations.

“I ask everyone to be patient as we work through this process as quickly as possible,” said WVU head coach Neal Brown in a statement Tuesday night. “We will listen, learn and grow from this together, as a family, to become even more united.”