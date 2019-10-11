Inside the Numbers: Iowa State at West Virginia

The keyword for this game: “payback.”

Iowa State upset No. 6 West Virginia a year ago in Ames as the Mountaineers got behind late in the first quarter and trailed the rest of the way. Brock Purdy threw three touchdowns in that game for Iowa State, and we’ll talk more about him in a moment.

A lot has changed since then. There is a new coaching staff in Morgantown, and a new quarterback to name a couple.

Let’s begin with the number 4: Austin Kendall threw 4 interceptions in a hard-fought loss to Texas last week. Two of those interceptions came in the fourth quarter.

That leads into our next number: 88. West Virginia is 88-13 since 2002 when winning the turnover battle. Simply put, taking better care of the ball dramatically increases the Mountaineers chances of winning the game.

Now to the number 8. Iowa State is 8th nationally scoring on 22 of 23 trips inside the red zone.

And the number 5 — Quarterback Brock Purdy is fifth nationally in total offense, currently averaging 356 yards per game. He will want to keep a close eye on anyone named Stills on defense — Darius and Dante Stills are tied for 29th nationally averaging nearly 1 sack per game. Darius Stills is 10th nationally with 1.7 tackles for loss per game.Dante Stills is 44th nationally with 1.3 tackles for loss per game.Clearly the Stills’ are a driving force on defense.

This one comes out of the meaningless but interesting file… Iowa State is 8-0 in October since 2017. Iowa State and Alabama are the only two schools unbeaten in October over the past two years.