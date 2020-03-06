Here’s what’s coming up on The Bob Huggins Show this week

The Mountaineers are back in action at home for their final game of the regular season against the No. 4 Baylor Bears. We’ll discuss the 1-1 week for the Mountaineers and much more on this edition of The Bob Huggins Show. Hosts Nick Farrell, Anjelica Trinone, Tony Caridi and Warren Baker bring you the latest on WVU Hoops leading up to tipoff on Saturday March 7th at 1 p.m. ET.

In this week’s Coaches Corner, Tony and Coach Huggins discuss the much needed win on the road against Iowa State. Coach Huggins touches on preparing for the rematch against the Bears since their loss in Waco. Coach Huggins and Tony also talk about the three seniors and how they have contributed to the Mountaineer basketball program. All this and more in the two-part Coaches Corner sponsored by Encova Insurance.

Nick and Anjelica bring you their weekly analysis on the Mountaineers, and how the Mountaineers broke their losing streak. Nick and Anjelica will also discuss the upcoming contest against the Baylor Bears, and give their keys to a victory. Anjelica will recap the matchups against Oklahoma and Iowa State.

Rod Thorn joins the program for an exclusive interview on the retirement of his number 44 during the halftime of the matchup against Oklahoma. Thorn discusses his time as a Mountaineer, and what the retirement of his number means to him.

Warren Baker is back to give his analysis on the Mountaineer ball club in this week’s Courtside with Bake. See what homework Bake has in store for the Mountaineers and Coach Huggins for a win over the Bears.

See all this and more coming up this weekend on The Bob Huggins Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and airtimes for this week’s episode.

The entire station selection is listed below:

Friday:

WTRF – My Ohio Valley

Saturday:

Clarksburg NBC (WBOY) Channel 12

Charleston CBS (WOWK) Channel 13

Wheeling CBS (WTRF) Channel 7

Beckley CBS (WVNS) Channel 59

Hagerstown (WDVM) Channel 25

Friday & Saturday

AT&T Sports Network

The Bob Huggins Show is produced from the campus of West Virginia University.