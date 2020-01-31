Here’s what’s coming up on episode 8 of The Bob Huggins Show

The 16-4 Mountaineers are back in action at the Coliseum this weekend looking for a come back win against the Kansas State Wildcats. The Mountaineers were able to pull off a 23-point win in the Big 12/SEC Challenge against Missouri, but fell short to Texas Tech on the road. Coach Bob Huggins is back this week to talk about this past week of play, and look ahead to get a win against Kansas State.

In the two-part Encova Insurance Coaches Corner Coach Huggins and Tony discuss the 1-1 week for the Mountaineers. The Mountaineers were able to pull off a win over Missouri in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, but fell short on the road in Lubbock against Texas Tech. Huggins gets philosophical on stepping into shots, and the tricks he learned from WVU great Jerry West.

Nick and Anjelica will bring you their take on Mountaineer hoops, along with their keys to a win over the wildcats. They discuss the win at home against Missouri and dissect the loss against the Red Raiders. Nick will take a look at what’s going on around the Big 12. Nick and Anjelica will also take a look at upcoming WVU matchups in the Central Van & Storage Moving Forward Road Ahead Schedule.

Anjelica will also take a look back at the 2020 Bob Huggins Fish Fry. The event was held at Mylan Park to raise money for the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Endowment Fund and the Remember the Miners campaign. The night was filled with good food, live music and lots of donations for a great cause.

Warren Baker will also bring you his take on the Mountaineers’ performance in Court-Side With Bake. Baker discusses the highs and lows of the Mountaineer ball club. See what homework he assigns as well for the Mountaineers to pull off the win against the Wildcats.

See all this and more coming up this weekend on The Bob Huggins Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and air times for this week’s episode.



The entire station selection is listed below:

Friday:

WTRF – My Ohio Valley

Saturday:

Clarksburg NBC (WBOY) Channel 12

Charleston CBS (WOWK) Channel 13

Wheeling CBS (WTRF) Channel 7

Beckley CBS (WVNS) Channel 59

Hagerstown (WDVM) Channel 25

Friday & Saturday

AT&T Sports Network

The Bob Huggins Show is produced from the campus of West Virginia University.


