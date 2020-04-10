Here’s what’s coming up on an all-new WVU Coaches Show (from home!)

This week we’re talking women’s soccer on the WVU Coaches Show. Hosts Nick Farrell and Anjelica Trinone will be bringing you coverage from their homes to practice social distancing. This week Coach Nikki Izzo-Brown joins the show via FaceTime to chat with Nick, then we take a look at the life of Stefany Ferrer-VanGinkel in this week’s Life as a Mountaineer.

Nick and Anjelica will be bring you the latest on WVU Sports from the comfort of their home on upcoming editions of the WVU Coaches Show. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, we’ll take a look at its effects on WVU Athletics and get Athletic Director Shane Lyons’s thoughts on the future of sports.

Soccer has been an impactful component in Stefany Ferrer-VanGinkel’s life. In this week’s Life as a Mountaineer presented by WVU Athletics, Ferrer-VanGinkel talks about her experience playing soccer, and how it’s helped her adapt to life in America.

Nick catches up with Coach Izzo-Brown to discuss the loss of the spring season due to the coronavirus. Izzo-Brown also talks about keeping up with former Mountaineers, and see how they are doing while professional play is at a halt, and keeping up with training during these times.

The WVU Coaches Show is produced from the campus of West Virginia University. The team from West Virginia Illustrated brings you the show with a fun, entertaining 30-minute magazine style show that sets up the 2020 season for the Mountaineers.