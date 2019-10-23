The West Virginia University women’s basketball team will host Haunted Hoops, presented by Coca-Cola, during its exhibition game against Salem on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. inside the WVU Coliseum.
Admission for the Halloween-themed exhibition is free with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. Trunk-or-Treat will start in the RV lot of the Coliseum parking lot at 5 p.m. and will continue on the Coliseum concourse when gates open. Fans are encouraged to wear their costumes to the event.
In addition to a Halloween-themed entrance video, the WVU hip-hop dance team will perform a Halloween dance at halftime.
West Virginia will officially open the 2019-20 season on Nov. 7 when the Mountaineers host Saint Francis at the WVU Coliseum. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
Haunted Hoops returns Oct. 29 for WVU women’s basketball
