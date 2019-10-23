Haunted Hoops returns Oct. 29 for WVU women’s basketball

West Virginia women's soccer hopes to send their seniors off with a victory on Thursday in their regular season finale against TCU.

The Mountaineers (9-6-2, 4-3-1 Big 12) have been stellar at home so far this year, tacking on a 7-2-1 record -- but during conference play, that mark slips to just 2-2. They get the chance to break that .500 record against the Horned Frogs (10-5-2, 4-2-2 Big 12), who have been one of the top road teams in the Big 12.