Flurry of goals lifts No. 23 WVU over Stony Brook

The No. 23 West Virginia Mountaineers women’s soccer team improved to 3-2-1 on the season after clobbering Stony Brook at home on Thursday.

West Virginia dominated the first half with a much-improved offensive attack over their previous showings so far this season. Julianne Vallerand scored first for West Virginia off her left foot just ten minutes into the game.

Two Mountaineers would have to leave the game with injury. Defender Juliana Lynch went down early and was helped off the field by training staff. As the clock wound down in the half, defender Mackenzie Aunkst would go down in the box while making a move on the ball. She would be carried off to the locker room.

Through the first half, West Virginia was once again able to accumulate set pieces. In total, the Mountaineers would get 4 corner kicks and a free kick — but they were unable to convert on any.

West Virginia extended their lead with 2:28 left in the first half when Nicole Payne would get past the goalkeeper to score on an open net.

Goalie Rylee Foster didn’t see a ton of action in the first half except for a breakaway which she turned away.

The game opened up for West Virginia in the second half, when West Virginia would net an additional 4 goals. Vallerand would earn her second score off a corner kick, her fourth goal of the season. Payne would follow up on her score as well, again working around the keeper to net a goal.

Izzy Sibley and Gabby Hollar both notched their first scores of the season, putting West Virginia up 6-1. They would take this lead to the final buzzer.

The Mountaineers return to the pitch on the road when they travel to take on No. 15 Georgetown.