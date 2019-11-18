Doege named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

For the second week in a row, WVU football has produced the Big 12’s newcomer of the week.

This time, it’s quarterback Jarret Doege who picks up the accolade after leading West Virginia to an upset of Kansas State in his first start since transferring to WVU.

Doege completed 67 percent of his passes for 234 yards and three scores in the 24-20 victory. His three touchdown passes tied for a WVU season-high and brought his Mountaineer total to four.

A native of Lubbock, Texas, Doege transferred to WVU from Bowling Green during the offseason. At his previous stop, he racked up 39 touchdown passes in two seasons.

Last week, redshirt freshman wide receiver Sam James won the Big 12’s newcomer of the week award after his 14-catch, 223-yard performance against Texas Tech. James has earned the newcomer of the week award twice this season.