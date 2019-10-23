Despite rocky record, WVU women’s soccer still hanging on

It hardly seems like West Virginia women’s soccer gets a game off.

West Virginia has just three games to go in the most tumultuous regular season for the Mountaineers since 2009, and this last stretch starts against one of the top teams in the nation.

This all comes after an already-difficult schedule for their young team, which featured three top-10 opponents. While Coach Nikki Izzo-Brown may facetiously chalk that up to “bad scheduling,” throwing their young

Especially after their Sunday victory against Oklahoma, West Virginia showed marked improvement from the beginning of the season, blanking the Sooners to a 1-0 win.

“It’s all about experiences, and our main goal Sunday was to put 90 minutes together and really eliminate any mental errors,” she said. “And I thought we did a really good job of that defensively and collectively. You know, offensively, I thought we could have snuck another one in there. But, you know, getting the shutout but also getting that goal was so important against OU.”

That win put the Mountaineers back over the .500 mark in conference play and tied for seventh with Baylor. With a few wins and some help, the Mountaineers could conceivably earn a top-half seed in the Big 12 tournament.

In order to do that, they need to make it through a road trip to the Sunflower State, squaring off against both No. 17 Kansas and Kansas State.

“It’s never easy to travel, and obviously West Virginia is kind of an outlier, but we’re just trying to find our rhythm of dealing with that,” Izzo-Brown said. “But at the end of the day, our focus is just going to be on when that whistle blows and when it stops.”

No matter who is on the other side of the pitch down the stretch, Izzo-Brown says they have just one goal.

“We’ve gotta get points,” she said. “You know, we always play to win, but we have to come away with points in the last three.”