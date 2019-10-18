Culver named to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award watchlist

The preseason honors keep rolling in for Mountaineer big men.

The latest nod goes to Derek Culver, who was named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award. As a freshman last season, Culver averaged 11.5 points and 9.9 rebounds per game en route to spots on the All-Big 12 Second Team and All-Big 12 Freshman Team.

The Karem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year award has honored the top center in college basketball for the last five seasons, going back to 2015.

Culver is one of 20 players named to the list, which includes just one other player from the Big 12: Udoka Azubuike from Kansas. This is also his second Big 12 preseason honor so far, as he received a preseason All-Big 12 team honorable mention on Wednesday.