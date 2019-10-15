Cowan out for season, Washington questionable for Oklahoma

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown shared an injury update ahead of the Mountaineers’ game against Oklahoma on Saturday.

Transfer linebacker VanDarius Cowan underwent surgery for a knee injury he sustained against Iowa State, and Brown says this will end the redshirt sophomore’s season. Cowan has played just two games this season, in which he totaled 6 tackles and a sack.

After missing the Mountaineers’ game against Iowa State, senior cornerback Keith Washington is questionable for Saturday. Washington was hurt late against Texas and is still nursing that injury.

“He moved around a little bit yesterday in practice, but I would still deem him questionable,” Brown said.

Brown also says that quarterback Austin Kendall threw “a little bit” on Monday, and he will throw again in practice on Tuesday. Reiterating the announcement from his weekly teleconference, Kendall will be questionable for this weekend due to an injury to his “chest area.”

“We will not play him unless he is 100 percent,” Brown said.