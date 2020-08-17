Check out the best photos from Monday’s practice

It has been 163 days since West Virginia's season-ending upset over Baylor on the basketball court -- but the Mountaineers likely won't know for another month whether their 2020 season opener against Fairleigh Dickinson will tip off as scheduled.

Dan Gavitt, the NCAA's senior vice president of basketball, released a statement on Monday outlining the current status of college basketball, stating that he and his colleagues have "exercised patience and discipline" amid the COVID-19 pandemic and will keep monitoring the situation before their planned Nov. 10 start date.