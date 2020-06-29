Cast your vote: All-Mountaineer Quarterback

For generations, fans have debated the best quarterbacks in Mountaineer history. Now, it’s time to end that debate.

Only one quarterback will make it into the All-Mountaineer Team, and it’s up to you to choose the best WVU quarterback of all-time to fill that spot.

Refresh your memory on each signal caller’s accomplishments, and then vote in the poll below.

Jeff Hostetler

(WVU Athletics)

Jeff Hostetler (1982-83): Racked up 4,251 passing yards and 26 touchdowns over the course of two seasons with the Mountaineers after transferring from Penn State. In his very first game in old gold and blue, Hostetler immediately seized the attention of the fan base by leading West Virginia to a 41-27 victory over No. 9 Oklahoma. As a pro, Hostetler won Super Bowl XXV with the Giants.

Major Harris

(WVU Athletics)

Major Harris (1987-89): The centerpiece of one of West Virginia’s most memorable and successful squads, Harris led the Mountaineers to their first undefeated regular season in 1988. That season, the Mountaineers finished a win shy of a national championship. Harris was a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist and is enshrined in the WVU Sports Hall of Fame and the College Football Hall of Fame.

Marc Bulger (WVU Athletics)

Marc Bulger (1996-99): The Pittsburgh native ranks second in WVU history in pass completions (630) and passing yards (8,153) and fifth in career passing TDs (59). Before he launched a decade-long pro career in the NFL, Bulger secured another program record in memorable fashion: his six passing touchdowns in the 1998 Backyard Brawl stood as a single-game WVU record for 14 seasons.

Rasheed Marshall (WVU Athletics)

Rasheed Marshall (2001-04): Another Pittsburgh native, Marshall recorded the second-longest completion by a Mountaineer. As a senior in 2004, Marshall was named the Big East offensive player of the year. He tallied 45 touchdowns and 5,558 passing yards in his Mountaineer career, ranking sixth and eighth respectively in the West Virginia record book.

Pat White (WVU Athletics)

Pat White (2005-08): Should WVU “Retire 5?” Better yet, should we include this gold-and-blue legend in the All-Mountaineer Team? White broke more than a dozen WVU and national records during his four seasons with the Mountaineers. He’s the second ranked rushing QB in NCAA history and became the first quarterback to start in and win four consecutive bowl games. White is a member of the WVU Sports Hall of Fame.

Geno Smith (WVU Athletics)

Geno Smith (2009-12): No West Virginia teams have moved the ball through the air quite like the ones led by Smith, who dominates the program’s career, single season and single game record books. He owns the records for career passing touchdowns (98), passing yards (11,662) and pass completions (988). Smith’s most memorable outings include a six passing touchdown display in the 2012 Orange Bowl and a program-best eight passing touchdown performance against Baylor the following season.

Will Grier (WVU Athletics)

Will Grier (2016-18): Will this recent Mountaineer earn the most votes? Grier was a key cog in one of West Virginia’s most memorable victories of the last decade when it took down Texas in Austin in 2018. He’s West Virginia’s all-time leader in 300+ yard passing games and is third all-time in passing yards.

