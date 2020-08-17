Brown on Addae: “He loves West Virginia”

WVU football added two top transfers during the offseason, and that’s thanks in large part to the efforts of one assistant coach.

Defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae helped the Mountaineers land senior safety Scottie Young and senior linebacker Tony Fields, a pair of former Arizona Wildcats who played for Addae while he was an assistant coach there from 2013-17.

Head coach Neal Brown thinks Addae “has done a lot of really good things” at WVU in his first year-plus back with the program.

“He loves West Virginia. He’s got a lot invested into this program, and when he’s out recruiting, that comes through, especially in a living room or when a kid is on campus with their family,” Brown said. “That investment, that true passion he has for the Flying WV really comes through, and so he’s done a really good job bringing talent here. I think he’ll continue to do that, without a doubt.”

Addae played at WVU from 2001-05 and served as a graduate assistant in the football video department in 2006. In between his current stint at West Virginia and five-year tenure at Arizona, he coached defensive backs at Minnesota for one season in 2018.

As for those Arizona transfers, Young is currently practicing with the Mountaineers, but will need an NCAA eligibility waiver to play this season. Brown said Young is a player Addae “has a lot of faith in.”

Fields, a former freshman All-American, is not yet listed on the WVU roster.

Brown said he hopes to give an update on transfers in the near future.