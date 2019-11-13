Brown: “Everyone under evaluation” as losing skid continues

With three games left in the regular season, even more changes could be coming to the WVU football lineup.

Head coach Neal Brown didn’t specify which position groups will see those changes, but during his weekly conference call with reporters, he was adamant that all players will be evaluated as the Mountaineers prepare for their trip to Kansas State.

“I would say everybody and everyone is under evaluation,” Brown said.

West Virginia’s defense was particularly bad in Saturday’s 38-17 loss to Texas Tech, which was a surprising development after that unit appeared to have a breakout performance against Baylor the week prior.

The Mountaineers gave up five touchdowns on each of Texas Tech’s first five drives, then only allowed three more points in the second half. By that time, though, enough damage had been done.

“I think when you play as poorly as we did defensively, you have to look at all things. We played as bad of a first half as you can play,” Brown said. “We gave up touchdowns the first five drives of the game. I don’t know if I’ve ever been a part of a game that’s been like that. And so, [we’ll] evaluate.”

While West Virginia produced more than 500 yards of total offense and out-gained Texas Tech by 68 yards, the Mountaineers struggled in the red zone, going 2-5.

That red zone efficiency stat doesn’t reflect some other costly mistakes that occurred just outside the red zone, further hampering West Virginia’s production.

“We didn’t finish very well, so that’s got to be a point of emphasis as we go through the week,” Brown said.

WVU’s next game is Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET against Kansas State. The contest will be televised on ESPN.

The Big 12 will exercise a six-day window for the announcement of a start time for WVU’s final home game against Oklahoma State.