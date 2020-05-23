Big 12 approves phase in plan for student-athletes

The Big 12 Conference Board of Directors has approved its phase in plan which dictates when student-athletes will be allowed to access on-campus facilities, the conference announced in a press release.

The approved plan states that football student-athletes will be allowed to utilize campus facilities beginning June 15, while volleyball, soccer and cross-country student-athletes are permitted to return on July 1. All other student-athletes may return on July 15.

“This phased approach is intended to permit gradual adoption of best practices for mitigation of COVID-19 as well as ensuring a safe environment and appropriately prepared facilities,” Until these dates, the Conference’s activities policy that was scheduled to sunset May 31 remains in effect for all Big 12 student-athletes.”