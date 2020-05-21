Best Virginia announces addition of Jonathan Holton for TBT

Best Virginia has added some length to their frontcourt after announcing the addition of former WVU forward Jonathan Holton to their team for this summer’s The Basketball Tournament.

Team founder John Flowers made the announcement on the latest episode of the Final Fourcast podcast. This will be Holton’s first year with the team, although team founder John Flowers says he did receive an invitation to play last year.

“[He’s going to add] rebounds, more rebounds, just more hustle,” said guard Daxter Miles Jr., who made a guest appearance on the podcast. “Energy for sure….That’s his best attribution.”

Holton currently competes in Estonia for BC Kalev/Cramo, where he averages 10.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

He was a two-year contributor for the Mountaineers, starting 55 of his 66 games in Old Gold and Blue until he graduated in 2016. While at West Virginia, he averaged 8.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.