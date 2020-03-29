Best Virginia alumni squad one of first five teams accepted to TBT

Best Virginia’s second appearance into this year’s TBT (The Basketball Tournament) has been announced, marking the squad as one of the first five teams to take a spot in the bracket.

TBT made the announcement on their Twitter account Sunday that the Mountaineer alumni team will be returning alongside Carmen’s Crew (Ohio State alumni), Boeheim’s Army (Syracuse), AfterShocks (Wichita State) and the Jackson TN UnderDawgs.

While the squad’s only official members on the tournament’s website are John Flowers and Kevin Jones, it has previously been announced that Nathan Adrian and Da’Sean Butler will join the squad as well.

Last season, that quartet was joined by Juwan Staten, Tarik Philip, Devin Williams, Teyvon Myers, Truck Bryant, Elijah Macon and Jaysean Paige, with Jerrod West patrolling the sidelines as the team’s head coach.

The squad earned a victory over Seven Cities Royalty in the first round of last year’s TBT before falling to Overseas Elite, the tournament’s four-time defending champion.

This year’s tournament is slated to tip-off on July 23, with Best Virginia hosting a regional at the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston.