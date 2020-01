FORT WORTH, Texas – Despite 24 points from redshirt senior guard Tynice Martin, the No. 25 West Virginia University women’s basketball team (13-4, 3-4 Big 12) suffered a 73-60 loss to TCU, on Sunday night at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Martin connected on six 3-pointers to record her fifth 20-point performance of her senior campaign. She shot 6-of-13 from beyond the arc and 9-of-20 from the field to collect 24 on the night. With Sunday’s performance, Martin moves into No. 4 on WVU’s all-time scoring list, with 1,839 career points. The Atlanta, Georgia, native surpasses Teana Muldrow (2014-18; 1,819) for the No. 4 spot, and she needs 63 points to surpass Bria Holmes (2013-16; 2,001) and sit at No. 3.