AUDIO: Bob Huggins chats ahead of St. John’s matchup

West Virginia will be making their return to Madison Square Garden on Saturday to face the St. John's Red Storm in the first of the Mountaineers' tough December non-conference schedule.

There is a lot of allure around that venue. The public announcer greets fans to "The World's Most Famous Arena" and TV spectators are welcomed into "the Mecca of basketball." Looking back on his playing days, Bob Huggins remembers how he felt when he got the chance to play at the Garden.