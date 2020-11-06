WVSSAC files a petition to the WV State Supreme Court of Appeals, against the Berkeley County judge’s ruling

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WDVM) – The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission filed a petition for a Write of Prohibition, directed against the Berkeley County Circuit Court’s ruling for a temporary restraining order on the AAA state soccer tournaments.

In the petition, the WVSSAC claims that the Circuit Court of Berkeley County lacks jurisdiction to take action against the state tournament, which will be played in Raleigh County. The summary of their arguments also state that the WVSSAC has no means of providing the testing opportunities to Berkeley County, in a quick turnaround; because the state tournament is scheduled to start on November 6th, at 9:30 AM.

The lawsuit also claims that the WVSSAC has no authority to grant that kind of testing, saying that they are following guidelines put forth by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, and by the West Virginia Department of Education. This would also cause harm to the commission, since the tournament has already been scheduled a year in advance, with preparations finalized, and teams headed to the tournament. Two of the teams headed to the tournament, are both the girl’s and boy’s soccer teams from Jefferson High.

In a motion to expedite, the WVSSAC also argues that by stopping the state tournament, there would be three weeks of games that would have to be repeated to include the Berkeley County Schools, which would harm the students and schools that have already participated met the Governor’s and state’s health official’s qualifications.

In a separate lawsuit, the Boards of Education of Ohio, Kanawha, and Monongolia counties filed an order to allow the State Supreme Court of Appeals to allow them to join the WVSSAC’s motion, and to intervene in this matter, citing Rule 32 of the West Virginia Rules of Appellate Procedure.

They wish to do so, because the state tournament is already underway, with teams from these counties, and because the original request from Emily Beck’s lawsuit did not account for any reset of the tournament structure of any kind; but simply to halt play which would affect those teams listed; such as George Washington High School (boys and girls’ teams), Wheeling Park High School, and University High School.

The State Supreme Court of Appeals has ordered that the original petitioner, Emily Beck, through counsel or by herself, respond by November 6 at 9:00 AM ET.