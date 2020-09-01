WVSSAC fall sports frustrated with WVDHHR metrics and protocols map

INWOOD, W. Va. (WDVM)

After the latest update of the WVDHHR metrics and protocols map, a total of 15 high school football games have been canceled for this week in West Virginia.

The problem that many are having with this method of determining who can play and who can’t, is that the team is reliant on the entire county rather than their own controlled football environment.

In the clip above, Musselman head football coach, Brian Thomas, speaks to the frustration and concern of those involved with fall sports.