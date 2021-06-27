WV Toughman Contest makes a comeback

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Toughman contest is back after being pushed back due to the pandemic.

The Mountain Health Arena looked different this year as many fans were socially distancing in the stands, but the action was still the same. More than 70 fighters entered the ring yesterday and half of them returned for round two on Saturday.



Fighters hit the ring Saturday night for round two of the Toughman Contest. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

The amateur fighting contest features men and women from all over the tri-state from all walks of life.

The event promoter Jerry Thomas has been with the event for more than 30 years and each year it’s a day he looks forward to. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, the event was postponed from it’s original date in January.

However, the show must still go on! Thomas says still seeing the fighters battle it out in the ring after a tough year was amazing.

I think people are happy to be out at an event and so forth. So, it was a good night last night and we look for a great night tonight. Jerry Thomas, event promoter

Saturday was the last night for the event as the 2021 Toughman champions were named.