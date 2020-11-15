WV color code map update: Berkeley County stays in the gold

(WDVM) — On Saturday, the West Virginia Department of Health released the updated color coded map for all the counties.

Berkeley County stays in the gold, meaning they are clear to continue playing sports.

Many of the football teams remaining in our coverage area played Friday, but Spring Mills had to wait to play their playoff game until Sunday.

But they needed help. The Cardinal’s opponent, Parkersburg, was in the orange and needed to be moved up into the gold to be able to play. That did not happen. Parkersburg’s county (Wood) stayed in the orange, meaning Spring Mills received a forfeit and advances to the second round of the state playoffs.