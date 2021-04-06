Wootton boys soccer wins physical game against BCC, 4-2

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – The Wootton boys soccer team defeated Bethesda-Chevy Chase, 4-2, Tuesday night, as fans returned to the stands in Montgomery County.

Tuesday, April 6, was the first day fans were allowed back in the stands at Montgomery County high school games since before the pandemic shut everything down. Each student athlete, home and away, is permitted two guests.

Wootton led 2-1 at halftime and added another goal when Alex Ochman scored on a header. Later in the second half, Sachin Krishna-Rogers tapped a soft pass to Ron Berlin, who struck one successfully into the net.

Wootton went on the win the game, 4-2.

Wootton improved to 1-1, while Northwood dropped to 1-1. The Patriots will visit Poolesville on Thursday, while the Barons will host Richard Montgomery on Friday.