Wootton and Sherwood volleyball strong seasons end in state semifinals

BEL AIR, Md. (WDVM) – Both the Wootton and Sherwood volleyball teams were eliminated in the 4A state semifinals at Harford Community College.

No. 2 seed Wootton fell to No. 3 Leonardtown 3-0 in the first match of the evening, while No. 1 Sherwood lost to No. 4 Arundel in four sets.

Wootton finished its season 18-1, with its lone loss coming in Tuesday’s state semifinal.

“We had a great team, we all really enjoyed the season, so I’m honestly pretty sad that we lost, but I think we played really well,” Wootton senior outside hitter Giselle Kleinbussink, who will play college volleyball at Washington College, said.

Patriots head coach Mary Malinauskas, in her 15th season leading the program, said she was impressed that her team made it this far, despite having no players that are taller than 5″9.

“This group really pulled through together at times when I wasn’t sure they could and they weren’t sure they could,” Malinauskas told WDVM. “And they shattered all the expectations.”

Sherwood finished its season 21-2 overall, with its only other loss besides Tuesday, coming to Wootton in the Montgomery County championship game.

“Our team has the most amazing season,” Sherwood volleyball head coach Sydney Parra said. “We’ve fought really hard, we’re resilient. Our mental toughness has been one of the best of teams that I’ve coached so far. I’m super proud of them, they fought hard.”

Down two sets to none, Sherwood battled back from a deficit in the third set to stay alive. Junior outside hitter Meghan Wessling led the way for the Warriors with a number of impressive kills.

“I think I’m gonna look back more on the memories we made and all the fun experiences,” Wessling said. “It’s not really about the wins and the losses. It’s about the friendship and family that we’re going to leave Sherwood with.”