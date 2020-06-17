WNBA 2020 season to return in July

(WDVM) — On Monday, the WNBA announced it’s plans to return to the court for the 2020 season.

The league is finalizing a partnership that would make IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, the official home for the 2020 season.

The season would be shortened to 22 games for each team, with a traditional playoff format. As of now, the biggest priority continues to be the health and safety of the players and staff during this pandemic.

“We will continue to consult with medical experts and public health officials as well as players, team owners, and other stakeholders as we move forward with our execution plan,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

The commissioner also added that the players will receive their full pay and benefits for the 2020 season. The shortened season is scheduled to start in July.