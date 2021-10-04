Wizards’ Wes Unseld Jr. focused on long term growth over short term success

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – On the eve of the Washington Wizards’ preseason campaign, Head Coach Wes Unseld Jr. shared his message of what he thinks success would look like for his team, leading into the season.

The Wizards will travel to Houston to take on the Rockets on Tuesday night to start their preseason campaign. Head Coach Wes Unseld Jr. confirmed all his players would be available on that night, including Deni Avdija, who has been working through his right ankle injury.

“We have four games, and then we have like a week before we open up.” said Bradley Beal on Monday after practice. “So we want to make sure we’re really gelling before we get this thing off running officially.”

Beal would follow up saying he is unsure of how rotations will look like, and how many minutes he will be playing during preseason, but did say Wes would have a plan for it.

For Wes, he understands the on-court product has to come together, in order for the team to have long-term success. But for that to happen, he is focused on a few things to improve on, that he will prioritize during the preseason.

“Are we getting the retention, the application, are we seeing more carryover? Do we see the care factor? Do we see the buy in? Do we see the energy, the competitive spirit? Now, we don’t win the game? Okay, so be it. But did we do these other things correctly? I think we can build on those other things, cause those are things that will, keep us grounded. That’ll form our foundation, and from that we can grow.”