Wizards shakeup roster before NBA trade deadline

Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) dribbles against Washington Wizards defenders Raul Neto, center, and Deni Avdija (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – The Washington Wizards switch up their roster through a series of moves at the NBA trade deadline, headlined with the acquisition of former NBA All-Star Kristaps Porzingis from the Dallas Mavericks.

Washington will send Spencer Dinwiddie, and Davis Bertans to Dallas for Kristaps and a second round pick.

This trade gives the Wizards a player in Porzingis under contract for two more years, with 2023-24 a player option. He will make $33.8 million next season.

Porzingis is averaging 19.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game this season through 34 games. He has missed the Mavericks’ last five games with a bone bruise in his right knee.

The Wizards rounded out their deals for the day by trading Montrezl Harrell to the Charlotte Hornets, for former Wizards Ish Smith, and Vernon Carey Jr. Harrell averaged 14.1 points and 6.7 rebounds in 46 games for the Wizards and will join a Hornets team that are two and a half games above the Wizards in the Eastern Conference standings.

Ish Smith will have a chance to have playing time, as Washington traded Aaron Holiday to the Phoenix Suns, for cash considerations. Holiday was originally acquired by the Wizards in a five-team trade with Indiana, Los Angeles, Brooklyn and San Antonio on August 6, 2021 that brought Harrell, Holiday, Kentavius Caldwell-Pope, and Kyle Kuzma to the team.