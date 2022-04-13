WASHINGTON (WDVM) – As the NBA postseason is underway this week, the Washington Wizards are already in offseason mode.

After starting the season 10-3, the franchise’s best start in nearly half a century, the Wizards finished with a disappointing 35-47 record under first-year head coach Wes Unseld Jr.

“Kind of a bad taste in your mouth not to be in the playoffs,” Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard said. “But I look at the way we finish, some of the lineups we were able to look at, just gives me great, great encouragement for what’s ahead. And one thing I can’t say enough was the job that Wes and his staff did in their first year.”

This may be the fourth consecutive season with a losing record for Washington, but the organization is looking toward next season with optimism.

“There’s a lot of excitement and hope about this summer and this group moving forward. The pieces that we’ve accumulated, you know, not only in the trade but to see the growth from within,” Unseld said. “So we want to continue that trend, continue to build from within, but also get these guys out on the floor together to create that synergy that we’ve stressed. So I think it’s a big summer for all of us.”

