Wizards lock up the #8 seed, behind Beal’s second half performance

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) gestures to the crowd after an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – The Washington Wizards lock up the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, after beating the Charlotte Hornets 115-110 in their final home game of the season. This means the Wizards will play the Boston Celtics on the road, for the second game of the NBA Playoffs Play-In Tournament, on Tuesday May 18th.

The Wizards were down by 36-22 heading into the second quarter; Bradley Beal had only played seven minutes in the 1st, shooting 0-6 to end that quarter. At that point the Hornets had exploded, going seven-of-12 from three-point range.

Bradley Beal’s exploded for 20 points in the second half, shooting eight-of-27 in the process, but also accruing four assists, and six rebounds in the process, to lead the Wizards to the win. He was out the last two games against the Hawks, and the Cavaliers, and was a game-time decision for this game.

Westbrook finishes the season, racking up 24 triple-doubles in 29 games, finishing with 25 points, 10 assists, and 15 rebounds on the night, against the Hornets. Robin Lopez provided a much needed spark coming off the bench, with 18 points, and six rebounds.