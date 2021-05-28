Wizards hoping to turn around series in Game 3 against 76ers

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – Down 2-0, the Washington Wizards are at a crossroads in their first round series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Hoping to turn the series around, the Wizards return to Washington for game 3 on Saturday. A loss would put the team on the brink of elimination, but a win, would make it a 2-1 series.

“I’ve been in series where I’ve been down in the dumps and all of the sudden you win one game and you start finding out what needs to be done,” Wizards guard Ish Smith said. “Then you pick up momentum and you start flowing and you start going and you know all you need is one game.”

The Wizards may have to battle the 76ers in game 3 without star point guard Russell Westbrook. Scott Brooks said Westbrook did not practice Friday afternoon. The team announced Friday evening that he is questionable for Saturday’s game.

“I’ve seen the group perform and fight for one another during some really interesting times and have overcome a lot to get in this position,” Brooks said. “It’s not good to be down 0-2, but it is still an opportunity for us to fight back together.”

The Wizards and 76ers will tip off at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

“You know we’ve got a lot of more games, a couple more games in this series,” Wizards center Daniel Gafford said. “We’re going to see what we can do tomorrow to turn the tide with this series for sure.”