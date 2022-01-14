Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. placed in COVID protocols

Washington Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. gestures during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Washington. The Wizards won 122-118. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – The Wizards will be without their head coach Wes Unseld Jr. as he was placed in health and safety protocols, the team announced Friday morning.

Wizards assistant coach Pat Delaney will perform head coaching duties in Unseld’s absence.

“I’m sure we’ll get a lot of feedback from Wes heading into the games, into practices. We spoke at length this morning, over the phone sort of thing and thinking of ideas that he wants to do and continue for us to emphasize,” Delany said. “So I don’t think much will change besides him just not being here and doing those face to face conversations.”

Delany will serve as head coach starting with Saturday’s home game against the Portland Trailblazers. The Wizards will look to win their fourth straight game on Sunday. The team is in the middle of an eight-game long homestand.

“Wes is always you know, engaged in the practice, you know, stopping and stuff, teaching a lot,” Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope said. “And today was just more of just, you know, we just work on defense, offense, no script, more normal stuff, than what Wes would do.”

Unseld joins Wizards star guard Bradley Beal in the protocols. Beal was placed on the list on Tuesday.

“I told the group this morning. I told the players the same sort of thing, we got to keep growing in the same direction,” Delany said. “You know, there’s no excuse no reason for us to not keep pushing forward. That’s what Wes would want, what he would demand.”

Per NBA COVID protocols, Unseld can return as soon as six days, once he has tested negative twice in 24 hours and is asymptomatic.