Wizards’ guard John Wall to miss rest of NBA season

(WDVM) — The Washington Wizards have ruled out NBA star guard John Wall for the remainder of the season.

Wall has not played an NBA game since December 2018, as he has been recovering from a torn achilles. In May, however, Wall said he would be healthy to play if the season were to resume, but General Manager Tommy Sheppard said Monday that the 35 person limit per team played a role in not taking Wall to Florida.

So, the Wizards will have to play the shortened season in Orlando without their star guard. Washington is currently sitting five and a half games out of the last playoff spot in the eastern conference.